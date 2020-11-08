Menu
Agnes C. NIXON
NIXON - Agnes C. (nee Laettner)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on November 6, 2020. Devoted mother of Janet (late Richard) Downey, Austin-David (Janice) Nixon, Nancy (John) Hackemer, Michael (Cathy) Nixon, Deborah (Richard) Gambino, Patrick (Harriet) Nixon, Timothy (Megan) Nixon, and the late Francis Nixon, Thomas Nixon and Mary Nixon; cherished grandmother of 37 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren; loving daughter of the late George and Catherine Laettner; dear sister of the late John Laettner, Albert Laettner, Eleanor Eberz, George "Jiggs" Laettner, and Elizabeth "Betty" Comerford; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 26 Erie Ave., Gowanda, NY 14070, Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock. Please assemble at the church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
