DILS - Agnes B. (nee Long)
June 18, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 95 years. Loving wife of the late William R. Dils Sr. Beloved mother of William R. Jr. (Suzanne), Jeffrey D. (Carol) and Keith A. (Deana) Dils. Grandmother of Paul, Michelle, Jamie, Julie, Elizabeth and several step-grandchildren. Great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Carrie Davis, Dorothy Long, Mary Martin, Leonard, Sam, Nicholas, Anthony Long Jr. and Mildred DePovelo. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 11 AM from Holy Spirit Church N. Collins, NY. Please Assemble at Church. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 20 to Jul. 4, 2021.