Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes B. DILS
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
DILS - Agnes B. (nee Long)
June 18, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 95 years. Loving wife of the late William R. Dils Sr. Beloved mother of William R. Jr. (Suzanne), Jeffrey D. (Carol) and Keith A. (Deana) Dils. Grandmother of Paul, Michelle, Jamie, Julie, Elizabeth and several step-grandchildren. Great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Carrie Davis, Dorothy Long, Mary Martin, Leonard, Sam, Nicholas, Anthony Long Jr. and Mildred DePovelo. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), N. Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 11 AM from Holy Spirit Church N. Collins, NY. Please Assemble at Church. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com. Flowers gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 20 to Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
N. Collins,, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Deepest sympathy I remember so well visiting North Collins as a child with my parents, Leonard and Carla Gatto (Mecca) and visiting Agnes and Family. Caring thoughts to everyone
Camille Martinelli
Family
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results