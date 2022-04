FORTIN - Agnes H.

Entered into rest on April 21, 2021. Born on July 23, 1929 she grew up in Niagara Falls, Ontario and retired as an executive secretary at Carborundum. Predeceased by husband Roger. She was an accomplished horsewoman and an avid dog lover. She is survived by nieces and nephews. No services will be held at this time.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.