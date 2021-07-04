Menu
Agnes G. GRIMALDI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
GRIMALDI - Agnes G. (nee Pacifico)
April 15, 2021, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Grimaldi; dear mother of Elisa (Gerard) D'Addario and the late Michael A. Grimaldi; loving grandmother of Sara Zee and Claire (Kurt) McCarthy; great-grandmother of Kurt and Luke; daughter of the late Vito and Geraldine (nee Coppola) Pacifico. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church (Delaware and W. Utica). Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Agnes' memory to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Arrangements by (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit Agnes' Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
Delaware and W. Utica, NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
