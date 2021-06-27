HULPIAU - Agnes
(nee Scime)
June 24, 2021, age 82 of Tonawanda. Beloved wife of the late Donald K. Hulpiau; loving mother of Deborah (James) Wehrfritz, Donald (Cynthia) Hulpiau, Susan Rockwell and Kenneth Hulpiau; cherished grandmother of James, Kate, William Wehrfritz, Jenn (Gary) Reese, Andrew Hulpiau, Christopher (Shalom), Abigail (Jerry) Hicks, Daniel (Amy), Britni Rockwell; adored great-grandmother of six; dear sister of the Arcangela Scime and Mary (Dennis) Murphy and the late Anthony (late Patricia) Scime; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 7-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY or Heritage1886.org
. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.