Agnes HULPIAU
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY
HULPIAU - Agnes
(nee Scime)
June 24, 2021, age 82 of Tonawanda. Beloved wife of the late Donald K. Hulpiau; loving mother of Deborah (James) Wehrfritz, Donald (Cynthia) Hulpiau, Susan Rockwell and Kenneth Hulpiau; cherished grandmother of James, Kate, William Wehrfritz, Jenn (Gary) Reese, Andrew Hulpiau, Christopher (Shalom), Abigail (Jerry) Hicks, Daniel (Amy), Britni Rockwell; adored great-grandmother of six; dear sister of the Arcangela Scime and Mary (Dennis) Murphy and the late Anthony (late Patricia) Scime; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 7-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY or Heritage1886.org. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Greco Funeral Home (Amigone Funeral)
1 Entry
Don, Cindy & Family, so sorry for your loss. God Bless.
Kevin & Sue Sorrentino
July 1, 2021
