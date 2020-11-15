Menu
Agnes "Maggie" VETTER
VETTER - Agnes "Maggie"
Of Williamsville, NY, November 12, 2020, at age 90. Beloved companion of the late Lewis Michnik; loving mother of Linda (Robert) Gawron; devoted grandmother "Ba" of Christopher Gawron; dear sister of the late Killian, Mary, Joseph, Vincent, Barbara Doeing and Bernard Vetter; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
