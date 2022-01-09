Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes M. WEST
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
WEST - Agnes M.
(nee Farkas)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Herbert A. West, Jr.; devoted mother of Gail, David (Doreen), James (Lisa), Gerry (Brenda), John (Donna), and Joseph (Barbara) West; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Ali) West, David (Catherine) West, Katie (Mickey) McMicken, Joseph (Raechell) West, Mary (John) Nuttle, Robert, Alex (Isabelle), Jacob (Claire), Emily, Joseph, and Nicolas (Holly) West, and Elizabeth (Quentin) Halstead; adored great-grandmother of 20; loving daughter of the late Steven and Victoria Farkas; dear sister of the late Rosemary Rupert; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Thursday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Agnes' honor to Hospice Care of Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
9:15a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about Aggie's passing. I always remember her as a warm, loving lady and a great cook. May God bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Cynthia (Caiazzo) Bader
March 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results