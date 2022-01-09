WEST - Agnes M.
(nee Farkas)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Herbert A. West, Jr.; devoted mother of Gail, David (Doreen), James (Lisa), Gerry (Brenda), John (Donna), and Joseph (Barbara) West; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Ali) West, David (Catherine) West, Katie (Mickey) McMicken, Joseph (Raechell) West, Mary (John) Nuttle, Robert, Alex (Isabelle), Jacob (Claire), Emily, Joseph, and Nicolas (Holly) West, and Elizabeth (Quentin) Halstead; adored great-grandmother of 20; loving daughter of the late Steven and Victoria Farkas; dear sister of the late Rosemary Rupert; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Thursday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Agnes' honor to Hospice Care of Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.