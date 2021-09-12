SALERNO - Aidan Doyle
September 9, 2021, of South Wales, NY. Cherished son of Luke and Michele (nee Kennedy) Salerno; loving brother of Gavin Salerno; beloved grandson of Elizabeth Bean, the late William Kennedy and the late Suzanne and late Richard Salerno, Sr.; dearest nephew of Richard (Jennifer) Salerno, Jr., Sarah Salerno, William Kennedy, II and Cherrie Kennedy; dear cousin of Mark Salerno and Maree Kennedy. Family present for visitation Friday, September 17, from 3-7pm at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
at www.mda.org
. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.