Aidan Doyle SALERNO
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
SALERNO - Aidan Doyle
September 9, 2021, of South Wales, NY. Cherished son of Luke and Michele (nee Kennedy) Salerno; loving brother of Gavin Salerno; beloved grandson of Elizabeth Bean, the late William Kennedy and the late Suzanne and late Richard Salerno, Sr.; dearest nephew of Richard (Jennifer) Salerno, Jr., Sarah Salerno, William Kennedy, II and Cherrie Kennedy; dear cousin of Mark Salerno and Maree Kennedy. Family present for visitation Friday, September 17, from 3-7pm at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aidan Rosati and Family
September 14, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences
Paul, Barb, and Grace Nolan
School
September 14, 2021
Art, Julie and Charlie Toth
September 13, 2021
John Charles and Family
September 13, 2021
