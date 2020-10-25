HARTLOFF - Aileen J.
Of Lime Lake, NY, October 19 2020. Beloved life partner of the late Patricia L. Collett; loving daughter of the late Walter and Charlotte Hartloff; dearest sister of the late Lawrence (Aurelia) and the late Nelson "Gus" (Susan) Hartloff; aunt of Cindy (late Nate) Cotton, Jeanne (Shelly) Kratt, Ken Hartloff and the late Steven Kratt. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 10 AM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.