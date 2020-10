HARTLOFF - Aileen J.Of Lime Lake, NY, October 19 2020. Beloved life partner of the late Patricia L. Collett; loving daughter of the late Walter and Charlotte Hartloff; dearest sister of the late Lawrence (Aurelia) and the late Nelson "Gus" (Susan) Hartloff; aunt of Cindy (late Nate) Cotton, Jeanne (Shelly) Kratt, Ken Hartloff and the late Steven Kratt. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 10 AM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com