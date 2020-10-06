MACDONALD - Aileen M.
(nee Conley)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on October 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Macdonald and the late James Steinwachs; devoted mother of Heidi (Larry) Nowak, Jill (Greg) Gaglione, Eric (Katie) Steinwachs, Katy (late Mark) Oehler and John (Brenda) Macdonald; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.