NYCEL - Aileen T. (nee Maloney)Of West Seneca, NY, January 3, 2022. Beloved wife of Daniel B. Nycel; sister of the late William (late Helen) Maloney and late Veronica (late Frank) Wielkiewicz; also survived and loved by nieces and nephews. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Aileen was a proud member of the East Aurora Moose Lodge #370. Condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com