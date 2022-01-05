Menu
Alan B. COLE
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
COLE - Alan B.
January 3, 2022, age 68, beloved father of Erin (Jason) Voss, Ryan (Lynne) Cole, Meghan (Christopher) Hyde; loving grandfather of River, Andrew, Dominic, Ethan, Owen, Addison, and Jacob; dearest brother of Sharon (Mark) Gordon and Timothy (Susan) Cole; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10am-11am at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), where services will follow at 11:00am. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to American Stroke Association, Vascular Dementia, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Share memories and condolences on Alan's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jan
7
Service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
to the family of Alan many may know Alan was my right hand man when he was here at elder wood assisted living side we had many days of fun talking about the harleys and cats he will be missed especially by me until we meet again Alan I love you buddy. from Dee and Jeff
Dee Tatum
Work
January 7, 2022
Such a kind and fun person to work with. It is a pleasure to have known Al. My heart goes out to the family at this time of sorrow.
Kathy Hoffman
Work
January 5, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
January 5, 2022
