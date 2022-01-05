COLE - Alan B.
January 3, 2022, age 68, beloved father of Erin (Jason) Voss, Ryan (Lynne) Cole, Meghan (Christopher) Hyde; loving grandfather of River, Andrew, Dominic, Ethan, Owen, Addison, and Jacob; dearest brother of Sharon (Mark) Gordon and Timothy (Susan) Cole; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10am-11am at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.), where services will follow at 11:00am. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to American Stroke Association
, Vascular Dementia, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Share memories and condolences on Alan's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.