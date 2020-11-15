Menu
Alan E. BURKE
BURKE - Alan E.
March 27, 2020 age 56 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Lori M. (nee Weltz) Burke; dearest father of Kevin and Eric Burke; son of Josephine (nee Naja) Burke and Eugene (Maresi) Burke; brother of Wayne (Vivian) Burke and Linda (Robert) West; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21st at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga at 9 AM. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
