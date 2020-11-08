Menu
Of West Seneca, NY, November 6, 2020. Loving and cherished son of the late Alfred "Alfie" and Irene (nee Buczak) Chmielowiec; dearest brother of Michael (Janet), James (Helen), Kim (late Kevin) Cornell and Mark Chmielowiec; dear uncle of Christopher English, Stephanie Devine, Amy (Mike) Perry and Joseph Mocniak; great-uncle of Lucas and Finley; also survived by a loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a prayer service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Alan ended his teaching career as a secondary mathematics teacher in the Lackawanna School District. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
