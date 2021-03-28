THOMPSON - Alan R.
Of West Seneca, NY, March 20, 2021. Beloved father of Alana M. Thompson; dearest son of Richard and Carolmarie Thompson; brother of Kevin (James Le), Richard Jr. (Lisa) Thompson and Laurine (Anthony) Fischione; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10 AM at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Friends are invited. Alan was a prominent Buffalo musician that played with numerous bands throughout his career. He was voted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as Top Rock Bassist in 1989. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.