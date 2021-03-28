Menu
Alan R. THOMPSON
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
THOMPSON - Alan R.
Of West Seneca, NY, March 20, 2021. Beloved father of Alana M. Thompson; dearest son of Richard and Carolmarie Thompson; brother of Kevin (James Le), Richard Jr. (Lisa) Thompson and Laurine (Anthony) Fischione; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10 AM at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Friends are invited. Alan was a prominent Buffalo musician that played with numerous bands throughout his career. He was voted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as Top Rock Bassist in 1989. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ebenezer United Church of Christ
630 Main St, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of your Alan. For so many of us.... He was such a gentle and funny man. May he rest in peace.
Shari Gold Koszuta
March 31, 2021
Al: Sorry I can't make it today - thanks for being my friend. We'll always be immortalized on page 45 of the yearbook! Darrell
Darrell Szprygada
March 29, 2021
Alan was such a wonderful person. He will be deeply missed by his church family at Ebenezer UCC! Love. And prayers for comfort fo Alan´s family
Nancy Pankow
March 28, 2021
Deepest sympathy to your family. I have been honored to know you Al. Our short time in music together has formed lifelong memories thet we can cherish in eternity. You were steadfast in your pursuit in Rock & Roll. You made your mark in history. Rest in peace my brother.
Jim (Ernie) Kessel
March 28, 2021
