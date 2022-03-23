CLODY - Albert W., Msgr.

March 22, 2022. Beloved son of the late Albert W. and Helen Clody; dear brother of Ann (Joseph) Pizzuto and the late Antoinette Clody; loving uncle of Kristen (Brian) Lockner and the late Andrea Fink; great uncle of Benjamin Fink; survived by Alexander (Christina) Fink; also survived by many loving friends. Msgr. Clody will lie-in-state Friday from 1 PM- 7 PM in St. Joseph's University Parish Church (3269 Main St., Buffalo, 14214) where the Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher Bishop of Buffalo will be the principal celebrant of a celebrated Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Edward M. Cotter Conservancy, The Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Co. or The Fire Department of Westfield. Funeral arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2022.