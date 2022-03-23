Menu
Albert W CLODY Msgr
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
Lying in State
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph's University Parish Church
CLODY - Albert W., Msgr.
March 22, 2022. Beloved son of the late Albert W. and Helen Clody; dear brother of Ann (Joseph) Pizzuto and the late Antoinette Clody; loving uncle of Kristen (Brian) Lockner and the late Andrea Fink; great uncle of Benjamin Fink; survived by Alexander (Christina) Fink; also survived by many loving friends. Msgr. Clody will lie-in-state Friday from 1 PM- 7 PM in St. Joseph's University Parish Church (3269 Main St., Buffalo, 14214) where the Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher Bishop of Buffalo will be the principal celebrant of a celebrated Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Edward M. Cotter Conservancy, The Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Co. or The Fire Department of Westfield. Funeral arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph's University Parish Church
3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's University Parish Church
3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ann and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. May your heart be filled with wonderful memories during this difficult time. May he rest in peace. Sue Berst Valrico Florida
Sue Berst
March 23, 2022
