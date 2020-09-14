LIBERATORE - Albert D.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on September 12, 2020, at age 86. Beloved husband of 63 years to Nancy (nee D'Aloisio); devoted father of Angela (Joseph) Lauto, Albert J. (Paula) Liberatore, Anthony Liberatore and Mary (Daniel) Carocci; cherished grandfather of Carly Liberatore, Andrew (fianceé Rachel Heffington) Lauto, Anthony Liberatore, Gabriella Liberatore, Julia Lauto, Nicholas Liberatore, Christina Carocci, Daniel Carocci and Marie Carocci; loving son of the late Cesidio and Albinicia Liberatore; dear brother of the late Petrina Dunford, Angeline Fanale and Lucy Rogers; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Monday (September 14, 2020) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 91 Dakota St., Buffalo, on Tuesday at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Al was a veteran of the US Army. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Al's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or online at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving
. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2020.