DeBenedetti - Albert
Of Tonawanda Twp., September 3, 2020, at age 71, after a long illness. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia (Nespal); loving father of Summer (Jack) Morin and Michael Angelo; devoted grandfather of Adyson, Sophia, Makenna and Davina; dear brother of the late James. Also survived by family in Ontario, Canada and his four best friends that were there until the end, Marshall Goldstein, Irwin Meesch, Larry Raskin and Richard Spiker. Family will receive friends at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst Street (near Grant) Sunday, 1-5PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required and that capacity restrictions may delay entry. Albert was an Erie County Legislator for 14 years. Donations in Albert's memory to the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 205 Lawn Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207 are preferred. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.