Albert E. MORRISH Jr.
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1932
DIED
November 18, 2020
MORRISH - Albert E., Jr.
Of Alden, NY November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (Speers) Morrish; dear father of William (Kim) Morrish, Susan Winter, Alan (Libby) Morrish, Brenda Taft, Wendy (Viktor) Stcherbak and Amy (Paul) Gardner; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; predeceased by one grandson. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Alden Presbyterian Church or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Amy, Paul & family, we are so sorry for your loss. We hope you find comfort in your father’s peace.
Dave & Jodie Abbott & Family
Dave Abbott
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Dear Wendy. What a nice picture of your dad. You’ve talked so highly of him for so long I feel that I knew him. I’m sorry for your loss and understand how painful it is. I want you to know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. I’m sure he has met my father already and they’re having a beer. Love you and God Bless. Cheryl
Cheryl Bodenburg
Friend
November 19, 2020
My deepest condolences. Remembering Al fondly and missing his sense of humor. Now that he's been reunited with my dad, I am wondering about what shenanigans they may be working on.

Hugs to all.
~Lynelle
Lynelle Koelbl
November 19, 2020
Wendy, I am very sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Teresa Butler-Roberts
November 19, 2020
Dearest family may all your wonderful and happy loving memories help to heal your sorrow and fill your hearts with wonderful memories. God has a plan and we follow. Deepest sympathies,
Love Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
November 19, 2020
Condolences from the Marshall brothers, Dale, Dean & Drue
Dean Marshall
Neighbor
November 19, 2020