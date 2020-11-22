MORRISH - Albert E., Jr.
Of Alden, NY November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (Speers) Morrish; dear father of William (Kim) Morrish, Susan Winter, Alan (Libby) Morrish, Brenda Taft, Wendy (Viktor) Stcherbak and Amy (Paul) Gardner; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; predeceased by one grandson. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Alden Presbyterian Church or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
