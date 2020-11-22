Dear Wendy. What a nice picture of your dad. You’ve talked so highly of him for so long I feel that I knew him. I’m sorry for your loss and understand how painful it is. I want you to know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. I’m sure he has met my father already and they’re having a beer. Love you and God Bless. Cheryl

Cheryl Bodenburg Friend November 19, 2020