Age 90, of Fredonia, NY, November 19th, 2020. Husband of Concetta (Arcoraci) Kuehn; father of Ruby (James) Nosek and Jill Kuehn (Richard H. Morgan Jr.); grandfather of Ashley Nosek. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, at 10 AM, in St. Joseph Church, 145 East Main Street, Fredonia. Visitation Monday, November 23th, 3-7 PM, at the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the John W. Dill American Legion Post 434, Brocton. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fredonia. To post condolences or memories go to, http://mcgrawkowal.com
