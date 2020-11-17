LaMARTI - Albert F.
Of Davenport, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna R. (nee Fraccica) LaMarti; devoted father of Marie (William) Martin, Ned LaMarti and Ronald (Robin) LaMarti; cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Latino and Maria LaMarti; dear brother of Egla (late Orlando) Moretti and the late Clara (late Stephen) Szafranski and John LaMarti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Military honors will be held at 7:30. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. LaMarti was a Navy Veteran and a member of the Buffalo Musicians Association. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.