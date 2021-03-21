FOSTER - Albert H., Sr.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 5, 2021. Loving son of Betty Jean Odgen; dear brother of David Foster, Johnathan Odgen, LaDonna Odgen and the late Crystal Foster; devoted father of Albert Foster Jr., Dennis Gully and the late Charleen Gully; mother of his children, late Phillis Gully; cherished grandfather of several grandchildren; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Tuesday 10-11 AM, where the funeral service will immediately follow.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.