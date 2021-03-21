Menu
Albert H. FOSTER Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
FOSTER - Albert H., Sr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 5, 2021. Loving son of Betty Jean Odgen; dear brother of David Foster, Johnathan Odgen, LaDonna Odgen and the late Crystal Foster; devoted father of Albert Foster Jr., Dennis Gully and the late Charleen Gully; mother of his children, late Phillis Gully; cherished grandfather of several grandchildren; also survived by other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Tuesday 10-11 AM, where the funeral service will immediately follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel)
102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, Buffalo, NY
Mar
23
Funeral service
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel)
102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
My condolences to the family!
Karen Roberts
Family
March 23, 2021
Our condolences to the Foster family
Brenda Sue &Egbert McDermoth
March 22, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Foster family
KHALIMAH A Halim
March 22, 2021
