Albert G. ROMANCHUK Sr.
ROMANCHUK - Albert G. Sr.
Of Varysburg, September 6, 2020, Beloved husband of Marjorie; loving father of Wendy Gorman, Dorr Dunbar, late Edwin Dicman, and late Peter Romanchuk; grandfather of five; son of the late Peter and Martha Romanchuk; brother of Fred (late Cindy) Reifsteck, late Joseph (late Shirley), late Edward (late Eva), and late Martin (Connie) Romanchuk. Private Service was held. Family encourages memorials to Hospice of Rochester. Condolences at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.
