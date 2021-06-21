Menu
Albert L. HEILEMANN
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
HEILEMANN - Albert L.
Age 90, of Clarence and formerly of Amherst, June 18, 2021. Husband of 66 years to Arlene A. (nee Mislin) Heilemann; father of Peter (Deborah) and Karl (RoseAnn) Heilemann and Amy (late David) Gust; grandfather of Michael (Liz), Paul (Molly), Kyle (Megan) and Cameron; brother of Walter (late Alma) (Irene) Heilemann and the late Rudy (living spouse, Kathleen) Heilemann. Albert was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was an avid music lover, singing with many choirs, musicals and barbershop quartets. Albert also enjoyed golfing, bowling and was a Horseshoe Pitching World Champion. He retired after 29 years of service with National Fuel Gas. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (June 23rd) from 2-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday (June 24th), at 1 PM, in St. Paul's United Church of Christ-Wendelville, 7416 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Everyone is welcome. Burial in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Paul's United Church of Christ-Wendelville
7416 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karl, My condolences for your loss
Donald D Fabiano
Friend
June 21, 2021
