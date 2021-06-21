HEILEMANN - Albert L.
Age 90, of Clarence and formerly of Amherst, June 18, 2021. Husband of 66 years to Arlene A. (nee Mislin) Heilemann; father of Peter (Deborah) and Karl (RoseAnn) Heilemann and Amy (late David) Gust; grandfather of Michael (Liz), Paul (Molly), Kyle (Megan) and Cameron; brother of Walter (late Alma) (Irene) Heilemann and the late Rudy (living spouse, Kathleen) Heilemann. Albert was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was an avid music lover, singing with many choirs, musicals and barbershop quartets. Albert also enjoyed golfing, bowling and was a Horseshoe Pitching World Champion. He retired after 29 years of service with National Fuel Gas. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (June 23rd) from 2-6 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday (June 24th), at 1 PM, in St. Paul's United Church of Christ-Wendelville, 7416 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Everyone is welcome. Burial in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.