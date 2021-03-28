HUNTZ - Albert D.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Bonita L. (nee Scibetta) Huntz; devoted father of Jude A. (Cristen) Huntz, John M. (Bridget) Huntz, and Amy E. (Brian) McGuire; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Grace, Gabriel (Angela), Therese, Paden, Dominic, Benjamin, Bernadette, Andrew, Simon, Zita, Maria, Leo, Gemma, Katherine, and Peter Huntz and Nora, Ronan, George, and Agnes McGuire. Mr. Huntz was a US Army Veteran. Relatives and friends may visit St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Solemn High Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment St. Stephen's Cemetery, Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory can be made to Una Voce Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.