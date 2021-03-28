Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert D. HUNTZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
HUNTZ - Albert D.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Bonita L. (nee Scibetta) Huntz; devoted father of Jude A. (Cristen) Huntz, John M. (Bridget) Huntz, and Amy E. (Brian) McGuire; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Grace, Gabriel (Angela), Therese, Paden, Dominic, Benjamin, Bernadette, Andrew, Simon, Zita, Maria, Leo, Gemma, Katherine, and Peter Huntz and Nora, Ronan, George, and Agnes McGuire. Mr. Huntz was a US Army Veteran. Relatives and friends may visit St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Solemn High Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment St. Stephen's Cemetery, Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory can be made to Una Voce Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
160 Court St, Buffalo, NY
Mar
29
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
160 Court St, Buffalo, NY
Mar
30
Requiem Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
160 Court St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Condolences to the family and prayers for the repose of Al's soul. We lived in Toronto and had shopping weekends in Buffalo about every six weeks. We always tried to stop in at Pro Multis on our way back home; always found interesting things to buy (including a great statue of Jesus which is still in our bedroom). We moved away in 2012, stopped in one last time and said 'goodbye.' I was back for a business trip in 2014 and of course stopped by the store - told Al that we used to stop in there every six weeks and he said, "oh, you had a young son with you, didn't you?" Couldn't believe he remembered. Just found out he passed away and had no idea he was the force behind Una Voce. His life touched so many people! Buffalo needed him so much. Prayers up for all of you.
Rob Swiniarski (Sandy, Utah)
Other
June 5, 2021
Dear Bonnie and Everyone... Please accept our condolences... Al was a good man and fought the good fight in ways that others would not and could not. Please know that Al, and all of your family, are in our thoughts and prayers. Inclina, Domine, aurem tuam ad preces nostras, quibus misericordiam tuam supplices deprecamur, ut animam famuli tui Albertus, quam de hoc saeculo migrare iussisti, in pacis ac lucis regione constituas et Sanctorum tuorum iubeas esse consortem. Per Christum Dominum nostrum. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen. - Michael & JoAnn Wagner
Michael & JoAnn Wagner
March 29, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Al and your whole family are in our prayers. May he rest in the loving arms of God.
Mary and Richard Lata
March 28, 2021
So many good memories are flowing! Both of you have been a part of my life for a very long time. Al fought the good fight against all odds, May he now rest in peace within the arms of God. Job well done good and faithful servant!
Beverly Malona
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results