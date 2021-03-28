Condolences to the family and prayers for the repose of Al's soul. We lived in Toronto and had shopping weekends in Buffalo about every six weeks. We always tried to stop in at Pro Multis on our way back home; always found interesting things to buy (including a great statue of Jesus which is still in our bedroom). We moved away in 2012, stopped in one last time and said 'goodbye.' I was back for a business trip in 2014 and of course stopped by the store - told Al that we used to stop in there every six weeks and he said, "oh, you had a young son with you, didn't you?" Couldn't believe he remembered. Just found out he passed away and had no idea he was the force behind Una Voce. His life touched so many people! Buffalo needed him so much. Prayers up for all of you.

Rob Swiniarski (Sandy, Utah) Other June 5, 2021