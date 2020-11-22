ZWIRLEIN - Albert I.
November 17, 2020. Husband of the late Wilda I.; father of Ronald (Theresa) Zwirlein; brother of the late Edward, Paul, Theresa, Rita and Florian; survived by nieces and nephews; special friend and relative of Paul Neuner, Cliff and Donna Emminger. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Clarence, Monday at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.