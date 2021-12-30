KELLEY - Albert W.
Passed away December 29, 2021. beloved husband of 72 years to Irene (Kostek) Kelley; dear father of Colleen (David) Slusarz, Kathleen (Paul) Mudie, Mary Carol (Richard) Curran, Maureen (Eric Neil) Deschamps, Thomas (Cheryl), William, Paul (late Lucy), Kevin (Annmarie), Sharon (Vernon) King, Elaine (Bruce) Williams, Madonna (David) Fink, John (Casey), Karen (Kyle) Zappia, Anne (David) Moran and Brian (Colleen) Kelley; loving grandfather of 44 and great-grandfather of 30; brother of Richard (late Connie) Kelley and the late James (late Rose) Kelley and late Elizabeth (late Richard) Schultz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish-Holy Family Worship Site. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Boy Scout Troop #256, 260 Okell, Buffalo, NY 14220, online register book www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.