Albert W. KELLEY
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
KELLEY - Albert W.
Passed away December 29, 2021. beloved husband of 72 years to Irene (Kostek) Kelley; dear father of Colleen (David) Slusarz, Kathleen (Paul) Mudie, Mary Carol (Richard) Curran, Maureen (Eric Neil) Deschamps, Thomas (Cheryl), William, Paul (late Lucy), Kevin (Annmarie), Sharon (Vernon) King, Elaine (Bruce) Williams, Madonna (David) Fink, John (Casey), Karen (Kyle) Zappia, Anne (David) Moran and Brian (Colleen) Kelley; loving grandfather of 44 and great-grandfather of 30; brother of Richard (late Connie) Kelley and the late James (late Rose) Kelley and late Elizabeth (late Richard) Schultz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish-Holy Family Worship Site. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Boy Scout Troop #256, 260 Okell, Buffalo, NY 14220, online register book www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish-Holy Family Worship Site
NY
Dear Irene so sorry to hear of Buds passing I always remember him as a sweet loving husband and father. What a long life he had. I still miss you all.The best neighbors ever. Love Beth
Beth Farley
Friend
January 2, 2022
Madonna and family I´m so very sorry for the loss of your father. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Colleen Breindel
January 1, 2022
To my best friend Sharon and her family, my heart is with all. The angels are singing so happily. What a wonderful man your dad was. He's very proud of each and everyone of you. Take care of mom because she is just as special. Love you rose!
Terri Corsaro
December 31, 2021
The Kelley family are in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry to hear of your loss. I will always remember Mr. Kelley as the father of many of my childhood friends and Scoutmaster of Holy Family Parish Boy Scout Troop #120. My parents went to school with Albert and always had good things to say about him. Deepest condolences.
John Wilhelm
Friend
December 31, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Kelley. A great neighbor and an equally great scout leader! Condolences to the entire Kelley Klan. Ron Leisten Jr. and family
Ron Leisten
December 31, 2021
Prayers and peace to the family, I have known Bud all my life and he was one of the nicest guys ive ever known.
Mr and Mrs Clarence Carrick
Friend
December 30, 2021
Dear Colleen and Family, My prayers and thoughts are with you at this time. May your memories of your Dad keep him alive in your hearts forever. May God hold you all in His loving arms.
Sharon Voigt
Other
December 30, 2021
Kevin, Paul, and family, i am so sorry to hear about your Dad. Keeping you all and the grandkids in my thoughts and prayers.
Seychew family
Other
December 30, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about uncle Bud´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the whole Kelley family.
Paul Kostek
Family
December 30, 2021
