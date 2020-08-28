SCHALLMO - Albert L.

Of Angola, NY entered into rest March 12, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of Kathie A. (Stark) Schallmo; loving father of Christopher (Tammie) Schallmo, Andrew Schallmo and Denee (Brian) Hickson; stepfather of Barbara (Ed) Richardson, Brent (Jill) James and Jeffrey (Ann) Murphy; grandfather of Haley, Taryn, Nicholas, Shannon, Bailey, Justin, Tylor, Ethan, Harrison, Piper and Jack. He will be sadly missed by his feline friend Evie and best friend Ken Pestka. Mr. Schallmo was a Licensed Real Estate Broker and worked for the NYS Division of Housing, a 6 year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Member of VFW Post 5798, Angola, NY and American Legion Post 928, Derby, NY. Albert was a die hard marine, an avid boater, classic car enthusiast and enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp in Otto, NY. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY where services will follow at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or American Legion Post 928.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.