Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert P. LITWIN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
LITWIN - Albert P.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest under Hospice Care on October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Timm) Litwin; devoted father of Michelle Olewine and the late Arthur P. Litwin; cherished grandfather of Jessica and Jacquelyn (Greyson Hender) Olewine; loving son of the late Martin and Mary Litwin; dear brother of June (late Richard) O'Donnell, Martin (Heddy) Litwin, Jr., Annette (late Gerald) Youngs, Michael (Scherry) Litwin and the late Joseph (late Alice) Litwin; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) for a gathering in Albert's memory, 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. Inurnment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Albert's honor to Hospice Care, Buffalo. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the litwin family So sorry to hear the lost from your brother,father,husband. In are in my prayer . My Albert Rest In Peace and free of pain.
Carol kaminski
Family
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results