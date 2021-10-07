LITWIN - Albert P.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest under Hospice Care on October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Timm) Litwin; devoted father of Michelle Olewine and the late Arthur P. Litwin; cherished grandfather of Jessica and Jacquelyn (Greyson Hender) Olewine; loving son of the late Martin and Mary Litwin; dear brother of June (late Richard) O'Donnell, Martin (Heddy) Litwin, Jr., Annette (late Gerald) Youngs, Michael (Scherry) Litwin and the late Joseph (late Alice) Litwin; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) for a gathering in Albert's memory, 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. Inurnment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Albert's honor to Hospice Care, Buffalo. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.