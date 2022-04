LITWIN - Albert P.Of Lackawanna, entered into rest under Hospice Care on October 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Timm) Litwin; devoted father of Michelle Olewine and the late Arthur P. Litwin; cherished grandfather of Jessica and Jacquelyn (Greyson Hender) Olewine; loving son of the late Martin and Mary Litwin; dear brother of June (late Richard) O'Donnell, Martin (Heddy) Litwin, Jr., Annette (late Gerald) Youngs, Michael (Scherry) Litwin and the late Joseph (late Alice) Litwin; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) for a gathering in Albert's memory, 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. Inurnment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Albert's honor to Hospice Care, Buffalo. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com