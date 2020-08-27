TESLUK - Albert P.

Died August 21, 2020 in Buffalo at 89 years of age after an illness. Born in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood to Ukrainian immigrants Julius and Pauline Tesluk. Al often reminisced about his time at Riverside High, singing in the choir, running track, and enjoying his brothers' visits home from medical school and the Army. Al graduated from Riverside in 1949, going on to the University of Buffalo and then to Law School at Syracuse. He took a break from law school to enter the US Army, like his older brothers before him, where he well enjoyed his time in service. During basic training at Ft. Bragg he was given the job of traveling to local women's colleges to arrange dances with the GIs. He passed a sharp-shooter exam but was glad to never have needed to use his weapon in action. Deployed to Korea, Al was assigned to a psychological warfare unit in Seoul writing newspaper stories. After the Army he completed his law degree at Syracuse then joined the family business managing properties in Buffalo built by his father, work that he continued until his last days. Always curious about politics and history, he ran for Buffalo City Council, and although that bid fell short, his "Win with Tesluk" campaign buttons are family treasures. Al was active in the Church for many years, serving in various volunteer positions. Al was a voracious reader, especially keen on US history - his major at UB. Al never retired, but slowed down enough in his later years to enjoy morning coffee with his friends at the coffee shop, debating the news of the day. Albert was preceded in death by his siblings Anna, William and Dr. Henry. Albert is survived by his sister Irene, sons Paul and Chris, four grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church on August 29. (716) 874-4400 for info. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any educational institution in WNY in his honor.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.