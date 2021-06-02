Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert R. PAONESSA Jr.
ABOUT
Niagara Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY
PAONESSA - Albert R., Jr.
Age 87, of Lewiston, NY, former President of VIP Pharmaceuticals, passed away at his residence on May 31, 2021 under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Albert R. and Elvira (Bongiovanni) Paonessa. He was the loving husband of Norma (Smith) Paonessa. In addition to his wife of 62 years, Al is survived by his children, Albert (JoAnne (Zucco) Paonessa, III, and Tracy Paonessa (Jason Vail); his grandchildren, Aubrey Joy Paonessa and Michael (Tesha) Hibbard; great-grandchildren Michael, Josephina, Preston and Francesca Hibbard, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother-in-law of Gordon (late Felicia) Smith and Donald (late Vera) Smith, and was predeceased by his sister, Maria Vescio. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 4-7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Al's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 4, at 10:30 AM, at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Flowers graciously declined. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094, St. Peter's RC Church & School, or to a charity of one's choice. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's R.C. Church
620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
Jun
4
Entombment
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Lewiston, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.