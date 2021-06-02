PAONESSA - Albert R., Jr.
Age 87, of Lewiston, NY, former President of VIP Pharmaceuticals, passed away at his residence on May 31, 2021 under the care of Niagara Hospice. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Albert R. and Elvira (Bongiovanni) Paonessa. He was the loving husband of Norma (Smith) Paonessa. In addition to his wife of 62 years, Al is survived by his children, Albert (JoAnne (Zucco) Paonessa, III, and Tracy Paonessa (Jason Vail); his grandchildren, Aubrey Joy Paonessa and Michael (Tesha) Hibbard; great-grandchildren Michael, Josephina, Preston and Francesca Hibbard, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother-in-law of Gordon (late Felicia) Smith and Donald (late Vera) Smith, and was predeceased by his sister, Maria Vescio. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 4-7 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Al's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 4, at 10:30 AM, at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Flowers graciously declined. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094, St. Peter's RC Church & School, or to a charity of one's choice
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.