SCHAEFER - Albert L.
Of Hamburg, NY; April 7, 2022. Devoted husband of Linda (Amarosa). Loving father of Babette (Mitch) Komnick, Albert (Irvine Petra) Schaefer, III, Cathleen (Harvey) Hanna, Trina Schaefer, June Scott, Robert (Peggy), Eugene "Gino" and Marty (Debby) Florian, late Cheryl Withers and Michael Schaefer. Grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of several. Brother of Brian, John, Linda, Ruth and late Dorothy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. You may share words of sympathy and memories at www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.