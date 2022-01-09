Menu
Albert P. SCIBETTA
SCIBETTA - Albert P.
January 2, 2022, age 72, beloved husband of Andrea (nee Ervolino) Scibetta; devoted father of David (Heather) Scibetta, George Kleindinst, Paul (Kristina) Scibetta, Anthony (Jessica) Scibetta and Angela Scibetta; loving grandfather of Madeline, Owen, Michael, Noah, Jonathan, Jonah, Della, Isaac, Isabella, Gabriel and Elias; dear brother of Anne Carol Miller; brother-in-law of Dr. Frank Ervolino and Temple White; son-in-law of Anna May Ervolino. Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Al's Life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Andrea Just heard and so very sorry. Al was great and you were the best neighbors. Condolences to all the kids, too.
Daniel Scanlon
Friend
January 16, 2022
