Albert Stanley HALL
HALL
HALL - Albert Stanley
Entered into rest August 22, 2020, beloved husband of Brenda C. (nee Hughes) Hall; father of Crystal (Kevin) Boyce; grandfather of Kevin Jr. and Kristopher; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4-7 PM and Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10 AM-11 AM, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, attendance will be restricted and face masks are required. Mr. Hall was a member of Hadji Temple No. 61 A.E.A.O.N.M.S., a Grand Inspector General of Bison Consistory No. 29 A.A.S.R.P.H.A., a member of Companion Chapter No. 35 H.R.A.M.P.H.A. and a member of Paramount Lodge No. 73 Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.
