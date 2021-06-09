Menu
Albert L. WEBER Jr.
1940 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Spitzer Funeral Home
8728 E Main St
Clymer, NY
WEBER - Albert L. Jr.
Age 80, of Clymer, NY, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born August 24, 1940, in Buffalo, the son of the late Albert L. Sr. and Bertha Weber. Albert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan (Lillie) Weber; a daughter Brenda (Brian) Monkelbaan of Alden, NY; two grandchildren: Matthew (Kirstan) and Jacob (Katie) Monkelbaan; five great-grandchildren; four sisters: Alberta (Richard) Stachura, Julie (Glen) Aselstine, Joann (Frank) Maleck, and Charlotte (Leonard) Giordano; and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 PM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Demetri's on the Lake, 6-8 Lake Shore Drive W., Dunkirk, NY, where a dinner buffet will follow. Memorial contributions in Albert's memory may be made to: the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Albert grew up on the Buffalo Eastside and attended Buffalo Public Schools. He was in the United States Navy for six years and worked for General Motor's Delevan Avenue plant in Buffalo 50 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed gardening, and was especially fond of growing hostas. A man of many talents, he was an artist as he enjoyed painting, but also loved canning and was a good cook. Arrangements by the SPITZER FUNERAL HOME, Clymer, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Demetri's on the Lake
6-8 Lake Shore Drive W., Dunkirk, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Spitzer Funeral Home
Al and I were very good friends back in the Day,sorry for your loss.
Bill Leonard
Friend
June 13, 2021
AL and I became pretty good friends over the last few years, I will miss him.
John Hammer
Friend
June 11, 2021
