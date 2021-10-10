Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert H. WHITE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
WHITE - Albert H.
Of Tonawanda, NY, at 98 years of age, passed away on September 30th, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine; devoted father of Barbara White, Deborah (William) Clune and Martha (David) Zarcone; grandfather to Jeremy Jasco and Haley, Tyler and Caitlin Zarcone; great-grandfather to Alisa; brother of the late Ethel Jumper. Mr. White graduated from DeVeaux Military School and was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in Business Administration and worked for the State of New York as Senior Right-of-way-Agent. There will be a private family service. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Deerhurst Presbyterian Church or Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry to hear of Al's passing. We have so many fond memories of time spent with you and Al. The B&G committee has lost a valued member. We all have lost a great friend and working partner.
Sam And Sue Dold
Friend
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results