WHITE - Albert H.Of Tonawanda, NY, at 98 years of age, passed away on September 30th, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine; devoted father of Barbara White, Deborah (William) Clune and Martha (David) Zarcone; grandfather to Jeremy Jasco and Haley, Tyler and Caitlin Zarcone; great-grandfather to Alisa; brother of the late Ethel Jumper. Mr. White graduated from DeVeaux Military School and was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in Business Administration and worked for the State of New York as Senior Right-of-way-Agent. There will be a private family service. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Deerhurst Presbyterian Church or Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com