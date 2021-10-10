WHITE - Albert H.
Of Tonawanda, NY, at 98 years of age, passed away on September 30th, 2021. Beloved husband of Catherine; devoted father of Barbara White, Deborah (William) Clune and Martha (David) Zarcone; grandfather to Jeremy Jasco and Haley, Tyler and Caitlin Zarcone; great-grandfather to Alisa; brother of the late Ethel Jumper. Mr. White graduated from DeVeaux Military School and was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in Business Administration and worked for the State of New York as Senior Right-of-way-Agent. There will be a private family service. If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Deerhurst Presbyterian Church or Hospice Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.