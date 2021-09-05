GROTH - Alberta R.
(nee Adams)
May 10, 2021 at the age of 96; beloved wife of the late Howard W. Groth. Dear mother of Robert C. (Deborah) Groth and Brian H. (Karen) Groth of Elizabethtown, KY. Grandmother of the late John Basile Jr., Jason Viapiano (Amanda), Brian Groth Jr. (James), Darryl Groth (Cassandra) and Jessica Catt (Nick). Great-grandmother to Ava, Anthony and Brooklyn. Sister of James C. Adams (Joan), Lenore E. Adams, the late Mildred Wilson, the late Francis Adams, the late Leah Gardiner, the late Dorothy Seebech and the late Carl Adams. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, September 11th, from 2 to 4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Parker), where a closing prayer will be offered at 4 PM. Please visit Alberta's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.