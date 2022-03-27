Menu
Albina C. BONCAL
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
BONCAL - Albina C.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 19, 2022. Devoted mother of the late Deborah Hall; cherished grandmother of Kristin (nee Reddien) Dowty, Garrett Reddien and Lindsey Hall; adored great-grandmother of Blake, Amelia, Scarlett and Nolan Dowty and Alexander Curry. No prior visitation. Services held privately for the family. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
