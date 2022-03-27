BONCAL - Albina C.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 19, 2022. Devoted mother of the late Deborah Hall; cherished grandmother of Kristin (nee Reddien) Dowty, Garrett Reddien and Lindsey Hall; adored great-grandmother of Blake, Amelia, Scarlett and Nolan Dowty and Alexander Curry. No prior visitation. Services held privately for the family. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.