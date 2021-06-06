Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alburn R. "Al" SLEEPER
ABOUT
East Aurora High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
SLEEPER - Alburn R. "Al"
June 2, 2021 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Glenda (nee Colebert); dearest father of Mark (Debbie) Sleeper and Robert (Sally) Sleeper; cherished grandfather Cynthia (Brian) Loveland, Nichole (Charles) Fischer, Alexa (Alex Wylie) Sleeper, Jon (Emily Morrison) Sleeper and three great-grandchildren A celebration of Al's life will be held at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, NY, Friday, June 11 from 4-7 PM, where a memorial service will be Saturday, June 12, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Griffins Mills Cemetery. Al was a proud member of the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Lt. Col. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund started to help alleviate expenses for Robert Sleeper's liver transplant. Please share your condolences online at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street, East Aurora, NY
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Please accept my condolences for your loss. I was a student in Mr. Sleeper's electric shop class at Hoover in the late 1960s. I remember being challenged to do my best in his class. His instruction helped many to be their best. I wish I could have thanked him in person after all these years.
Donald Brennen
School
June 15, 2021
Always enjoyed seeing Al at church and the Roycroft shows! He will be truly missed by many to be sure. God bless you Al and the entire Sleeper family-you're in my prayers!
Craig O. Burt III [Coby]
Friend
June 11, 2021
I loved when Al played the banjo. Not a lot of people play banjo. I did here him play guitar at Mark & Debbie's house around the fire 2-3 yrs. ago. Glenda & Al were always fun and talented. Al made stunning jewelry & Glenda was right by his side at the Roycroft arts & craft show charming all who met her. What a wonderful family they have. I am glad they are still in my life. Photo is of Mark & I sharing a pair of roller skates when we lived on Person St., in East Aurora, many moons ago.
Marybeth Petersen
Friend
June 10, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.
Dr Politi and Adirondack Medical Practice Staff
Work
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He will always hold a Special place in Our Hearts. With Love Jill Heinrich
Jill Heinrich
Family
June 8, 2021
I remember Al back when we were very young. He used to ride his bicycle up to Irish Road to visit with the kids up there. Fond memories.
Alice Partridge Cradler
Friend
June 7, 2021
My condolences and prayers to his family and friends .
Scott Winant
June 6, 2021
Al has been a part of my family since I was 11 years old and he married my sister.He was a big brother to me. He taught me to drive and played his guitar for many campfires at our family cottage at Rushford Lake. He delighted my children and grandchildren by playing Blue birds on the fence. I have been blessed that his sense of humor and soft caring voice has been a presence in my life and will be greatly missed.
Jane Jewell
Family
June 6, 2021
Fondest of memories, driving in our carpool from the Lodge to work at Hoover JHS listening to Kenny Rogers. A gentleman and truly a good person. Thoughts and prayers to the family
Doug Nelson
Work
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results