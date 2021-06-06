SLEEPER - Alburn R. "Al"
June 2, 2021 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Glenda (nee Colebert); dearest father of Mark (Debbie) Sleeper and Robert (Sally) Sleeper; cherished grandfather Cynthia (Brian) Loveland, Nichole (Charles) Fischer, Alexa (Alex Wylie) Sleeper, Jon (Emily Morrison) Sleeper and three great-grandchildren A celebration of Al's life will be held at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, NY, Friday, June 11 from 4-7 PM, where a memorial service will be Saturday, June 12, at 10 AM, followed by interment at Griffins Mills Cemetery. Al was a proud member of the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Lt. Col. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund started to help alleviate expenses for Robert Sleeper's liver transplant. Please share your condolences online at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.