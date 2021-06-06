Al has been a part of my family since I was 11 years old and he married my sister.He was a big brother to me. He taught me to drive and played his guitar for many campfires at our family cottage at Rushford Lake. He delighted my children and grandchildren by playing Blue birds on the fence. I have been blessed that his sense of humor and soft caring voice has been a presence in my life and will be greatly missed.

Jane Jewell Family June 6, 2021