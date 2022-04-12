Menu
Aldo P. PUGLIESE
April 10, 2022, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Alda (nee Zaez) Pugliese; devoted father of Linda Pugliese and predeceased by Michael (Debbie) Pugliese, Cynthia (Edward) Stelmach and Margaret (Donald) Polisoto; loving grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Neela Bartoli and Sylvano Pugliese; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 1-3 PM at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately in Mount Zion Cemetery, Huntsville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/. Share memories and condolences on Aldo's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Apr
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
