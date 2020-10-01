JONES - Alec R.
September 27, 2020. Beloved fiancé of Julie Gruen; dear father of Penelope; loving son of Denise Vara and Jack Jones; stepson of Monica Jones and Jason Davis; brother of Lindsay Jones and step-brother of Maggie Cullen, Mike Harrison and the late Kevin Harrison; also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Saturday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS Guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Alec was an Air Force veteran. Alec was loved and adored by all, doing anything he could to help friends and strangers alike. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Alec's name to a charity of your choice
. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com