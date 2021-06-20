POBYWAJLO - Aleksander
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Loving son of Mykola and Nina Pobywajlo; beloved husband of Jessica Benke; devoted father of Charles, Keeton Benke, Hailee Graham and Megan Bailey; dear brother of Daniel (Karen) Pobywajlo, Halyna Teatrault, Mykola Pobywajlo and the late David Pobywajlo; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 2-4 PM. A graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday in St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca at 2 PM, please assemble at cemetery office. Aleksander was a member of the Heat & Frost Workers Local #5 and Painters Local # 112. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.