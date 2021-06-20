Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Aleksander POBYWAJLO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
POBYWAJLO - Aleksander
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 12, 2021. Loving son of Mykola and Nina Pobywajlo; beloved husband of Jessica Benke; devoted father of Charles, Keeton Benke, Hailee Graham and Megan Bailey; dear brother of Daniel (Karen) Pobywajlo, Halyna Teatrault, Mykola Pobywajlo and the late David Pobywajlo; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 2-4 PM. A graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday in St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca at 2 PM, please assemble at cemetery office. Aleksander was a member of the Heat & Frost Workers Local #5 and Painters Local # 112. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences and memories at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Matthew's Cemetery
West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.