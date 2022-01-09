Menu
Alene R. BISHOFF
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
BISHOFF - Alene R.
(nee Langendorfer)
Age 72, of Sardinia, NY passed away on January 5, 2022. Wife of Roger K. Bishoff; mother of Chadd (Jennifer) Bishoff, Cori (Ryan) Morgan and the late Cortney Bishoff; grandmother of Dylan, Brayden and Erynn Bishoff, Tyler Morgan and Courtney Helmich; beloved sister of Dona Morgan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be offered to the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Department, P.O. Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Roger, our most sincere condolences to you and your family. We will always have our memories together bowling in Springville on Sundays.
Denny and Donarae Heimburg
Friend
January 13, 2022
