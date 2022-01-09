BISHOFF - Alene R.
(nee Langendorfer)
Age 72, of Sardinia, NY passed away on January 5, 2022. Wife of Roger K. Bishoff; mother of Chadd (Jennifer) Bishoff, Cori (Ryan) Morgan and the late Cortney Bishoff; grandmother of Dylan, Brayden and Erynn Bishoff, Tyler Morgan and Courtney Helmich; beloved sister of Dona Morgan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be offered to the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Department, P.O. Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.