Alex W. SCHMIDT
SCHMIDT - Alex W.
September 1, 2020, age 61. Beloved husband of the late Wendy Zacher-Schmidt; father of Alexander William Hugo Schmidt; brother of Mark D. Schmidt; son of the late Alex G. and Barbara Schmidt; brother-in-law of Laura (William R. King) Zacher-Otterbein; uncle of Azaria Lynn, Zario Mike Schmidt, Tyler, Austin and Spencer Otterbein; dear friend of Wane Barnes, John Bilka, Greg Zadrozy and Sean D'Arcy. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
