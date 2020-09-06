SCHMIDT - Alex W.
September 1, 2020, age 61. Beloved husband of the late Wendy Zacher-Schmidt; father of Alexander William Hugo Schmidt; brother of Mark D. Schmidt; son of the late Alex G. and Barbara Schmidt; brother-in-law of Laura (William R. King) Zacher-Otterbein; uncle of Azaria Lynn, Zario Mike Schmidt, Tyler, Austin and Spencer Otterbein; dear friend of Wane Barnes, John Bilka, Greg Zadrozy and Sean D'Arcy. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
