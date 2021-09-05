COSTA - Alexander G., Sr.
Of Collins, NY, August 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Carmen L. (Price) Costa; dearest father of Alexander G., Jr. (Susan) Costa, Roselle A. Atzrott, Tammy M. LaTona, Eve M. (James) Naumoff and Shannon Clark; grandfather of Anna, Olivia, Nicole, Ashley, Samuel, Anthony, Dena, Matthew, Zachary, Joshua, Justin, and Kyle; son of the late Samuel and Grace (Agnello) Costa. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Mr. Costa was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.