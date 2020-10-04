KORNACKI - Alexander J.
September 30, 2020. Son of the late Alexander J., Sr. and Helen Kornacki; brother of the late Eugene (Dorothy) Kornacki; loving companion of the late Jeanette Mathes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Monday, from 9-10:30 AM, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226, where prayers will be offered at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, at Saint Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14215, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Facial Coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com