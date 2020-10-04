Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alexander J. KORNACKI
KORNACKI - Alexander J.
September 30, 2020. Son of the late Alexander J., Sr. and Helen Kornacki; brother of the late Eugene (Dorothy) Kornacki; loving companion of the late Jeanette Mathes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Monday, from 9-10:30 AM, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226, where prayers will be offered at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, at Saint Aloysius Gonzaga R.C. Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14215, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Facial Coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.