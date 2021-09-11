NICOLAIO - Alfonso John
September 9, 2021. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Janine Ann (nee Bellanti) Nicolaio; devoted father of the late DeAnn Terese Nicolaio and Janalle (Dennis) Episcopo; beloved son of the late John and Teresa (nee Gerard) Nicolaio; brother of Rosemarie Nicolaio; brother-in-law of the late John A. (late Florence) Bellanti and the late Frank P. (survived by Dorothy) Bellanti; fond uncle of Terese Nicolaio, Francine Bellanti, Peter (Erin) Bellanti, and Marc Bellanti; great-uncle of Roman, Frankie, Marc, Paige, and Ava Marie Bellanti. Entombment held privately. Mr. Nicolaio was a member of the Bricklayer Local NY #3. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.