Alfonso John NICOLAIO
NICOLAIO - Alfonso John
September 9, 2021. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Janine Ann (nee Bellanti) Nicolaio; devoted father of the late DeAnn Terese Nicolaio and Janalle (Dennis) Episcopo; beloved son of the late John and Teresa (nee Gerard) Nicolaio; brother of Rosemarie Nicolaio; brother-in-law of the late John A. (late Florence) Bellanti and the late Frank P. (survived by Dorothy) Bellanti; fond uncle of Terese Nicolaio, Francine Bellanti, Peter (Erin) Bellanti, and Marc Bellanti; great-uncle of Roman, Frankie, Marc, Paige, and Ava Marie Bellanti. Entombment held privately. Mr. Nicolaio was a member of the Bricklayer Local NY #3. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
Janelle and family , Ali was a wonderful man ! Not only you were great friends also like family !!! I think of all the great memories throughout the years since we were young .. Always be in my heart never forgotten . No more pain heaven gained a wonderful angel ! Love Michele
Michele Franchini
Family
September 20, 2021
Al was a dear and beloved friend and colleague of my father, Henry Gianadda. Al was such a careful worker, proud of the high quality of his work. He and Janine are fondly remembered by our entire family.
Denise Gianadda Mills
Work
September 12, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your father´s passing. Prayers to you and your family.
Linda Anderson Kasperek
Family
September 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Al,s family for your loss.I had been a lifer long loving fiend and relative of Al and Janine and relish the wonderful times together.May his soul rest in peace. And may you be comforted.
Fran Lucca
Family
September 11, 2021
