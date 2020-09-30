Menu
Alfonzo C. SANFILIPPO
Of Hamburg entered into rest September 29, 2020, beloved husband of Josephine A. (nee Spohn) Sanfilippo; devoted father of Peter (Elizabeth) Sanfilippo, Annelie (Peter) Castellana and Walter Sanfilippo; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Calogero and Concetta Sanfilippo; dear brother of the late Josephine Lombardo, Rose Cook, Frank Phillips and Bessie Queeno; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg on Friday morning, at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Sanfilippo was an Army Veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Braunschidle Post 205. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2020.
