DiNATALE - Alfred W.Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 12, 2021 at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Hilliker) DiNatale; devoted father of Karen (Frank) Karam, Alfred (Robin Lengyel) DiNatale Jr., David DiNatale, Marc DiNatale and Susan (Andrew Fine) DiNatale; cherished grandfather of Maxwell, Hannah and Lucas DiNatale; adored great-grandfather of Naomi; loving son of the late Gaetano and Mary DiNatale; dear brother of the late Thomas (late Kathryne) DiNatale and the late Joseph DiNatale; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Mr. DiNatale was a veteran of the US Army.