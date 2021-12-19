Menu
Alfred W. DiNATALE
DiNATALE - Alfred W.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 12, 2021 at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Hilliker) DiNatale; devoted father of Karen (Frank) Karam, Alfred (Robin Lengyel) DiNatale Jr., David DiNatale, Marc DiNatale and Susan (Andrew Fine) DiNatale; cherished grandfather of Maxwell, Hannah and Lucas DiNatale; adored great-grandfather of Naomi; loving son of the late Gaetano and Mary DiNatale; dear brother of the late Thomas (late Kathryne) DiNatale and the late Joseph DiNatale; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Mr. DiNatale was a veteran of the US Army. Online condolences may be offered at
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Worked with him 31 yrs.at sears !had many great pool & sears parties ! remember always put a little bay leaf in your sauce ! for sweetness ! you had a great dad !
JIM & JEAN THOMPSON
December 20, 2021
Was a great man all his Sears pals called him the Godfather.
Michael an Gloria Marinaccio
December 19, 2021
