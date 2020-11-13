Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alfred E. OWENS
OWENS - Alfred E.
November 9, 2020, age 91, beloved husband of the late Lorene G. Owens (nee Schalk); devoted father of Mark (Deborah), Terence (Jeanne), Alfred B. (Lou Ann), Gary (Cindy) Owens, Colleen (Daniel) Christmann and Kathleen (Mark) Fuller; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Tara, Dana, Nicole, Brett, Jenna, Michael, Megan, Shanin, Jillian, Mitchell, and Connor; loving great-grandfather of Ella, Avery, Vara, Mikayla, Ronan, Maya, James, Caden, and Calliope; dear brother of the late Robert, Luke, John "Jack", and Vincent Owens; brother-in-law of Patsy (nee Schalk) Reed. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, from 3-6 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity. Your patience is appreciated. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday morning, at 9:30, in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at the funeral home and church. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Born in 1928, Al had a career as a Buffalo Firefighter for 30 years. He also worked as a bricklayer and an engineer at South Buffalo Railway. Share online Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.