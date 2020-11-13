OWENS - Alfred E.
November 9, 2020, age 91, beloved husband of the late Lorene G. Owens (nee Schalk); devoted father of Mark (Deborah), Terence (Jeanne), Alfred B. (Lou Ann), Gary (Cindy) Owens, Colleen (Daniel) Christmann and Kathleen (Mark) Fuller; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Tara, Dana, Nicole, Brett, Jenna, Michael, Megan, Shanin, Jillian, Mitchell, and Connor; loving great-grandfather of Ella, Avery, Vara, Mikayla, Ronan, Maya, James, Caden, and Calliope; dear brother of the late Robert, Luke, John "Jack", and Vincent Owens; brother-in-law of Patsy (nee Schalk) Reed. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, from 3-6 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home is limited to 33% capacity. Your patience is appreciated. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday morning, at 9:30, in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Masks required at the funeral home and church. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Born in 1928, Al had a career as a Buffalo Firefighter for 30 years. He also worked as a bricklayer and an engineer at South Buffalo Railway. Share online Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.